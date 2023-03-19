829 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 332.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $74.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

