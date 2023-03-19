Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.35.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.52. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 49,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 599.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 203,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 294,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

