iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $393.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

