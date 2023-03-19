Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 528.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 6,440.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,432.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,081.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

