Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 282,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 172,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

