Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Clorox by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

CLX opened at $153.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

