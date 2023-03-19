Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $749,000 Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,841 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

