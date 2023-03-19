McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.