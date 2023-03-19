Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 122 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

