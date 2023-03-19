Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,607 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,165,460 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $56.41 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

