UMB Bank n.a. Sells 876 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.