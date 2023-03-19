Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $122.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

