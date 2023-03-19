RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

