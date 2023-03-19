Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $98.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -369.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.