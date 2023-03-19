Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 451.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after acquiring an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

CI stock opened at $269.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.55. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $238.48 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.