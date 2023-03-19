Kwmg LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

VB stock opened at $180.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.94 and a 200-day moving average of $189.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

