MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires New Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

