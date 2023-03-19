Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $288.39 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

