MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $255.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.07.
SBA Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
