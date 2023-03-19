Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,648,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 350.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,905,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,127,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.89.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $463.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

