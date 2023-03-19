Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,050 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 77,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $89.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

