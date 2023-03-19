MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires New Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tobam lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

