MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

