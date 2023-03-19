Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $75,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.