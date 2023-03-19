Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $37,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,325 shares of company stock worth $2,854,256. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

