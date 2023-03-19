American National Bank Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

