Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lifted by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 9.6% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

XOM opened at $99.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $406.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

