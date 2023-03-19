Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,065 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBA. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PBA stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $42.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29.
PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
