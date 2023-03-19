Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPPI. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,341 shares of company stock valued at $126,073. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

