M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

