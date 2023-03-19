Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $98,000 Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,450 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.