Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 168 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $86.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $103.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.