StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $210.90 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.52 and a 200-day moving average of $233.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 602.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

