M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 157.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 46,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

