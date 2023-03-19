12,300 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,752,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.