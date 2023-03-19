Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,267 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

