Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 3,344 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

EQT Stock Down 2.5 %

EQT opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

