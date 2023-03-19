Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 137.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.0 %

CMG stock opened at $1,608.84 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,571.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,539.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,844.79.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

