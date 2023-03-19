Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 396 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $145.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

