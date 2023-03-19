HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.15. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

HealthWarehouse.com Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

