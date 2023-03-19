iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $233.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

