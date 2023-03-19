Phocas Financial Corp. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after buying an additional 2,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,220,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $108.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

