EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after buying an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $295.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $325.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,231,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,916 shares of company stock worth $12,466,970 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

