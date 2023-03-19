Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.3 %

CRM opened at $184.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.81.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,268 shares of company stock worth $6,641,547. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

