Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $57,920,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.8 %

WY stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

