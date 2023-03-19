United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 11,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $186.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

