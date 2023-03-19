Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.84.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

