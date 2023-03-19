Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 146.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.