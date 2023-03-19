First Citizens Financial Corp Has $317,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

