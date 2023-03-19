Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 483.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

